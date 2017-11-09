Long Island Girl, 6, Finds Sewing Needle Inside Halloween Candy

NORTH LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police are warning parents about possibly tainted Halloween candy after a 6-year-old girl found a sewing needle inside a chocolate bar.
The girl collected the TWIX fun size caramel cookie bar while trick-or-treating in North Lindenhurst on Halloween.
She bit into the candy bar Wednesday night and felt something strange. She pulled the partially eaten bar out of her mouth and noticed the two-inch needle sticking out, police said.
The girl was not hurt.
Her father called police, who collected six empty candy wrappers and one unopened candy bar.
Police said the girl collected the candy somewhere along North Hamilton Avenue, Spiegelhagen Street, North Greene Avenue, North Erie Avenue and North Delaware Avenue.