Watch Police Help Woman Climb Into Storm Drain To Save Trapped Kitten

Filed Under: animal adoption, Animal Care & Control, Cats, Pets

1010 WINS-A Florida woman came to the rescue of a trapped kitten after hearing its frantic meows coming from a storm drain along the expressway in Tampa on Thursday night (11/8).

When the good Samaritan, identified only as “Maria,” discovered the tiny feline stuck in the sewer she, along with the help of another man, attempted to lift the heavy grate without being able to make it budge.

By the time Tampa Police officers showed up, Maria was ready to get her hands dirty, quickly climbing down to pull out a visibly shaken grey kitten.

Luckily for the kitty, Maria will also be adopting her new, dirty friend.

