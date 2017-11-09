WATCH: WFAN ‘Chalk Talk’ With Bob Costas

Broadcasting Legend Discusses A Variety Of Topics That Are Currently At The Forefront Of American Culture
Filed Under: Bob Costas, Chalk Talk, Gary Myers

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Sportscaster extraordinaire Bob Costas joined Gary Myers recently for an entertaining edition of WFAN’s “Chalk Talk.”

The two Syracuse University graduates got into a host of topics, including a lengthy discussion about President Donald Trump’s clash with NFL players over anthem protests and Colin Kaepernick’s silence on the issue, and Costas’ readiness to offer his political views during his commentary.

“In truth, I am not an extreme left wing guy. I am a fairly moderate guy who actually agrees with some conservative viewpoints and certainly, respectfully, hears all conservative viewpoints,” Costas said. “I think the positions that I have taken have been common-sense positions.”

MOREKeidel: As Evidenced By Costas Saga, Social Media Has Set Social Graces Back Years

Costas cited his stances on gun control and the controversy surrounding a certain Native American nickname an NFL franchise has used for decades.

But that is just a taste of what was to come during the hour-long sit-down. Please click on the audio player above to hear the full interview.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch