WATCH: WFAN ‘Chalk Talk’ With Bob Costas

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Sportscaster extraordinaire Bob Costas joined Gary Myers recently for an entertaining edition of WFAN’s “Chalk Talk.”
The two Syracuse University graduates got into a host of topics, including a lengthy discussion about President Donald Trump’s clash with NFL players over anthem protests and Colin Kaepernick’s silence on the issue, and Costas’ readiness to offer his political views during his commentary.
“In truth, I am not an extreme left wing guy. I am a fairly moderate guy who actually agrees with some conservative viewpoints and certainly, respectfully, hears all conservative viewpoints,” Costas said. “I think the positions that I have taken have been common-sense positions.”
Costas cited his stances on gun control and the controversy surrounding a certain Native American nickname an NFL franchise has used for decades.
But that is just a taste of what was to come during the hour-long sit-down. Please click on the audio player above to hear the full interview.