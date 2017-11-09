Wiffle Ball, Clue, Paper Airplane Newest Inductees Into Toy Hall Of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The board game Clue, the Wiffle Ball and the paper airplane are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The trio was honored at the upstate New York hall on Thursday. The Class of 2017 takes it place alongside more than 60 previous honorees, including the dollhouse, jump rope and Radio Flyer wagon.

The winners are chosen on the advice of historians and educators following a process that begins with nominations from the public.

To make the hall of fame, toys must have inspired creative play across generations.

Christopher Bensch, the Strong Museum’s vice president for collections, said the paper airplane allows the imagination “to takeoff and soar.”

Curator Michelle Parnett-Dwyer said in the 60 years since its introduction, “generations” of players have started their baseball careers “swinging at a Wiffle Ball” while Curator Nicolas Ricketts called Clue “an icon of pop culture .”

This year’s other finalists were: the board game Risk, Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, PEZ candy dispenser, play food, sand, Transformers and the card game Uno.

