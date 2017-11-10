3 To See At ACC: Meet Luna, Sparta And Nissy

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Meet Luna, Sparta And Nissy:

Luna (7716) Stressed? Overwhelmed by city life? Need to get into meditating? Watch Luna eat lettuce and you’ll instantly feel better! Luna’s previous guardian describes her as friendly, notes she enjoys being petted and brushed, and says she’ll often sit next to you. Meet this adorable, approximately nine-month-old bunny at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year.

ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Sparta (11266) Handsome Sparta was timid when he first arrived at ACC, but he’s really opened up! This purring, sociable sweetheart loves being pet. Meet Sparta, who’s approximately one year old, at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Nissy (11441) Everybody loves Nissy! “When staff has paperwork to take care of,” a volunteer notes, “Nissy joins them in their office, spread out on a blanket froggy style, and rolling over for some belly rubs.” This super sweet girl, approximately four years old, is polite with other dogs and walks well on a leash. She needs some TLC, but whomever adopts her will have a truly spectacular, special dog. Fall in love with Nissy at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

Plus, a reminder on this Veteran’s Day weekend that adoption fees for military Veterans are always waived.

This week’s mobile adoption events:

November 11, 12-4pm: Petco Riverdale , 193 W 237th St, Bronx, NY 10463

November 11, 11am – 3pm: Biscuits & Baths (dogs only) , 1064 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm