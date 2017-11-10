Multiple Players Leave With Injuries As Seahawks Beat Cardinals

Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
Running back Adrian Peterson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by strong safety Kam Chancellor #31 of the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham and the Seattle Seahawks added to their history of success in Arizona with a 22-16 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday night.

The Seahawks (6-3) limited Adrian Peterson to 29 yards in 21 carries in a game marred by a host of injuries and penalties, most of them against Seattle, to improve to 4-0-1 in Arizona in Bruce Arians’ five seasons as coach of the Cardinals (4-5).

Seattle’s Kam Chancellor forced a fumble by Peterson on Arizona’s first offensive play and later tackled him in the end zone for a safety.

At least seven players left the game with injuries, including Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman.

