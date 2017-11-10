Winterize Your Home To Save Money On Your Heating Bill

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Ready or not, winter-like weather is here.

For homeowners, that means turning up the heat to stay warm. CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock shares some tips to help you save money on your heating bill.

Being walloped by Old Man Winter in the middle of the fall left people feeling pretty cold Friday.

“I should have worn a coat or something,” one man said.

“Not ready for this at all,” a woman added.

As people stay inside and turn up the heat, it’s time – or maybe past time – to winterize their homes.

Murdock met up with Bruno & Campisi for tips.

First thing’s first, annual maintenance is a must. The pros clean heater and boiler systems to make sure they’re running properly. They also check gas outputs, making sure carbon monoxide and other gases are safely removed.

What can you do to make sure you sleep warmly and safely right away?

“Fire it up and make sure it’s working,” “Make sure your batteries are changed in your carbon monoxide detectors, because that’s going to be your first signal.”

CO detectors should be near the unit and near bedrooms.

“If they fire up the unit and they smell any type of gas, shut it off right away, call us,” he said.

PSEG suggests lowering your thermostat just one degree. It might save you three percent on that dreaded monthly bill.

Set the hot water heater to 120 degrees. Keep furniture and toys away from heaters.

Of course, heat escapes the house too, especially through fireplaces, windows and doors.

A fun way to find your biggest heat-sink is to download an infrared camera or thermal imager app. Use the camera to survey the exterior of your home and look for things that are glowing red, like an air conditioner — a sure-fire sign you’re losing heat.

Seal those spots the best you can.

One final tip: Keep your fireplace flew closed when it’s not in use to keep the warm air from escaping up the chimney.