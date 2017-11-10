Tri-State Area Braces For Cold Temperatures

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Tri-State area will get an early taste of winter following an unseasonably warm fall.

A freeze warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday for New York City, Westchester, Long Island and parts of New Jersey.

Intensifying winds and dropping temperatures will make it turn sharply colder Friday with a record low tonight of 24 degrees. A record low temperature of 28 was set back in 1933.

Saturday will stay cold with a high around 38 before warming back into the 40s on Sunday.

Forecasters say the low temperatures will put an end to the growing season, killing crops and other sensitive vegetation.

