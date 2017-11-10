WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 10 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

By Boomer Esiason
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 10.

They are as follows:

1. — Vikings (-1.5) @ Redskins — Boomer: Vikings / Brian: Vikings

2. — Cowboys (+2.5) @ Falcons — Boomer: Cowboys / Brian: Cowboys

3. — Jets (-2.5) @ Bucs — Boomer: Jets / Brian: Jets

4. — Giants (-2.5) @ 49ers — Boomer: Giants / Brian: Giants

Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”

