Sex Assault Near Busy White Plains Metro North Station Has Riders On The Lookout

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A sex assault near one of the busiest stations on the Metro North railroad has police warning women to be aware of their surroundings and avoid a popular shortcut.

The White Plains station is the busiest Metro North stop in Westchster County. It’s used by 10,000 people each day.

“I feel extremely safe. For me to hear something like that is horrific,” Nancy Martinez said.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, late Wednesday night, a woman walking on a path just steps from the station was accosted by a man on a bicycle.

He grabbed her and groped her, she screamed and fought him off.

“Oh that’s scary! Terrible,” Martinez said.

The path where it happened is not lit, but police said dozens of people use it every night as a shortcut.

The path has been used for many, many years. It saves about five minutes on the walk from the train station to the big Westgate Towers apartment complex.

Police warned women to avoid the path or at least not walk alone at night until the suspect is caught.

“I usually walk with my husband, but I would think about if I were to walk on my own,” Bevarnik.

She said she probably wouldn’t take it now.

“No, if I was on my own I would not go there,” she said.

The male suspect is described as having a thin muscular build, about 5’6″ wearing dark clothing and a knitted cap.

Police are warning riders to keep their eyes open and suggest women walking alone at night keep their ear buds out to pay better attention to their surroundings.

Police said the victim lives in White Plains and is in her 20s.

She was shaken up, but not seriously injured.