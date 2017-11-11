TASTE OF WINTER: Veteran's Day Weekend Kicks Off As Record-Low Temps Lash NYC | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Congressional Medal Of Honor Recipient Pens New Book, ‘8 Seconds Of Courage’

Filed Under: Congressional Medal of Honor, Local TV, Veterans Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday is Veterans Day, a chance to honor the men and women who served to protect our country.

That includes Captain Florent Groberg, who came to the United States as an immigrant, joined the army, and went on to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor — the highest military award for valor in action against an enemy force.

He stopped by the CBS2 studios to chat with Andrea Grymes about his new book, “8 Seconds of Courage,” published by Simon & Schuster.

For more information on purchasing the book, head over to the publisher’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch