Congressional Medal Of Honor Recipient Pens New Book, ‘8 Seconds Of Courage’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday is Veterans Day, a chance to honor the men and women who served to protect our country.
That includes Captain Florent Groberg, who came to the United States as an immigrant, joined the army, and went on to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor — the highest military award for valor in action against an enemy force.
He stopped by the CBS2 studios to chat with Andrea Grymes about his new book, “8 Seconds of Courage,” published by Simon & Schuster.
