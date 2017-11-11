Father Asks Driver To Come Forward After Teenage Daughter Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island family is struggling to make sense of a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage college student.

Her devastated father is asking the driver to come forward.

“If you’re going to have a daughter, this is the one,” Ranjit Parmar told CBS2’s Erin Logan, choking back tears. “We’ve been blessed.”

The father of three girls said he feels like his heart has been ripped out after his 18-year-old daughter, Taranjit, was killed Thursday.

“It’s just this senseless tragedy, which I cannot comprehend,” he said.

Taranjit was less than a mile away from her home when she was killed. She was driving along Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown approaching a traffic light new Gardiner’s Avenue, when a red pickup truck hit her SUV.

Part of the crash was caught on surveillance video. As Taranjit exited the SUV to exchange information with the other driver, she was speaking with her mother on the phone.

“She said, ‘stop, oh no, stop,’” Ranjit said.

Police said the driver of the truck hit Taranjit and then drove off.

Her mother first drove to Adelphi University where she was a student. Then as she continued driving, her worst nightmare became a reality.

“She saw the police cars and then she saw my daugther’s car — Jeep,” Ranjit said.

He said Taranjit was the leader of their family.

“We looked up to her for guidance. She was one of those people, like did everything right,” he said.

Her family and friends say they have no doubt the honors student would have achieved her goal to open a dental practice in her hometown.

Ranjit implored the driver to come forward and call police.

“At that moment, maybe you lost your mind because you got scared,” he said. “But what about the next day? Why aren’t you coming in and taking responsibility?”

The family says they will be celebrating Taranjit’s 19th birthday without her Tuesday.