CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
TASTE OF WINTER: Veterans Day Weekend Kicks Off As Record-Low Temps Lash NYC | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘Puerto Rico Needs Us:’ Nurses Volunteer To Help With Hurricane Relief

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Local TV, Puerto Rico, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of volunteer nurses from the Tri-State Area are heading to Puerto Rico to help those on the island who are still reeling from Hurricane Maria.

CBS2’s Reena Roy spoke with the nurses Saturday as they prepared to depart from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Their bags were packed and they’re ready to go.

Forty nurses from the New York State Nurses Association boarded a charter flight Saturday morning, funded by the Hispanic Federation.

“Everybody brings their skills and strengths, and we put them together and we do what we’re supposed to do,” said Jacqueline Algarin.

They were fully stocked with medicine and supplies for the most devastated areas.

“The needs of the people of Puerto Rico are enormous,” one man said.

Officials say roughly 80 percent of the island is still without power. There’s also a lack of clean water and adequate housing.

“I just felt it was a necessity. We need to go and help the people,” said one woman.

This is the association’s fourth trip to the island. Some of the volunteers from hospitals like Montefiore Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital already went but felt compelled to go back – many took time off work to do so.

“I felt like I needed to do more. It wasn’t enough, it just wasn’t enough. I need to go back,” Algarin said. “When it was over, I was like, wait, but there’s more people that need to be seen.”

Others have roots on the island.

“I have family there and friends, so I just felt that I had to go there. No questions were asked,” said Lissette Altreche.

No matter the reason, they’re all going with one goal.

“I want to be there,” Algarin said. “Puerto Rico needs us. The people need us.”

The team of nurses will spend eight days on the island before another group goes down in a few months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch