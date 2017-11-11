CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
TASTE OF WINTER: Veteran's Day Weekend Kicks Off As Record-Low Temps Lash NYC | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Rick Nash Drills 2 Goals As Rangers Top Edmonton Oilers For 6th Straight Win

Filed Under: New York Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers used two second-period power-play goals to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday for their season-high sixth straight win.

Rick Nash scored twice, Mats Zuccarello picked up two assists and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves, Kevin Shattenkirk tallied a point in his seventh straight contest and Ryan McDonagh had an assist in the fourth consecutive game.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Connor McDavid each scored as the Oilers fell to the Rangers for the fourth consecutive time.

Nash scored the eventual game winner when Brady Skjei found Nash darting toward the back post at 18:53 of the second period. McDonagh also assisted on the play.

New York jumped in front when Nash and Kevin Hayes completed an odd-man-rush at 12:19 of the first period. Nash extended his point streak to six games against the Oilers. Zuccarello also assisted on the play.

Puljujarvi, playing in his first game of the season since being recalled Friday from the AHL, tied the game at 16:26 of the first period. Skjei and Buchnevich had difficulty clearing the puck from the defensive zone and eventually Ryan Nugent-Hopkins controlled the loose puck. He delivered a soft backhanded pass to Puljujarvi before the wrist shot. Darnell Nurse also assisted on the play.

McDavid added a power-play goal in the middle frame, extending his point streak to three games. The 2017 Art Ross Trophy winner scored the game-winning goal and picked up the assist on the overtime winner in the Oilers’ previous two games against the Islanders and Devils.

Buchnevich scored for the third time in as many games when Shattenkirk delivered a cross-ice pass to set up the one-timer at 15:10 of the second period. Michael Grabner added an empty-netter with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Cam Talbot made 30 saves for Edmonton.

After a disappointing 3-7-2 start, the Rangers can look to a third-period rally on Oct. 31 against the expansion Golden Knights as an early turning point in the season. New York trailed 4-2 at the end of the second period against the Golden Knights and scored four unanswered goals to kick off its winning streak.

There was a scary moment at 3:24 of the second period when Zach Kassian and Jimmey Vesey got tangled up. As both fell to the ground, Kassian’s skate clipped Vesey in the mouth. Vesey returned with full cage to start third period.

NOTES:

During pre-game warmups, the Rangers wore camouflage jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project as part of Military Appreciation Day. … Rangers forward Boo Nieves returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with the flu. Rangers scratched Brendan Smith for a fifth consecutive game. Oilers placed Anton Slepyshev on injured reserve on Friday. . Edmonton scratched D Yohann Auvitu, F Drake Caggiula and F Jujhar Kharia.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: Visit Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Oilers: Visit Washington Capitals on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch