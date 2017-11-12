11/12 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks – it sure is a cold one out there! While it won’t be quite as frigid as yesterday, we do expect temps to drop below freezing for everyone…and a few more records are possible!
It’ll be a “warmer” day than Saturday, but considering we’ll only reach a high in the upper 40s, you’ll still want to dress in layers. Expect more clouds during the afternoon as well in advance of a weak system that is crossing the country.
Monday will start off cold again with some rain showers in the City, and perhaps some snow mixing in for the ‘burbs. Don’t expect any accumulations, but it will be a harsh reminder that winter is around the corner.
Have a great day and stay warm!