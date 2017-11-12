2 Wanted For Questioning In Shooting That Killed Man In East New York, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were asking for help in finding two men wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting in East New York, Brooklyn earlier this month.
Police were called around 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, for an assault in the Unity Plaza Houses public housing development.
Upon arrival, officers found Dawud Escort, 25, lying with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm in the lobby of 330 Hinsdale St., police said.
Escort was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police later learned he was shot in the lobby of a nearby building at 545 Dumont Ave.
Late Sunday, police released surveillance video of two people wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.