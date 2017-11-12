NYPD: Livery Cab Driver Crashes, Dies After Being Hit With Hockey Stick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NYPD says a livery cab driver has died after he crashed shortly after an angry pedestrian struck him in the head with a hockey stick.
Police say the 68-year-old driver was hit in the head by the pedestrian in his 30s late Saturday while he was stopped at West 20th Street and 11th Avenue in Manhattan.
Police say the driver went another 10 blocks downtown before his Lincoln Town Car struck a center divider on West Street shortly before midnight. He was pronounced dead at Northwell Health Lenox Hill Healthplex.
The pedestrian who struck the driver and fled on foot has not yet been identified.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
