Hatchimals, Luvabella Top This Year’s List Of Hot Holiday Toys

Filed Under: Aura Drone, Hatchimals, Laurie Schacht, Luvabella, Nikki Battiste, Tyler The Playful Tiger

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are fast approaching and that means it’s time to start shopping.

As CBS2’s Nikki Battiste found, there are already some hot holiday toys that kids are asking for.

Last year’s must have ‘the Hatchimal’ is back with a new twist — not one, but two toys in each egg.

“The kids aren’t gonna know until it hatches if they’re identical twins or fraternal twins,” the Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht said.

Luvabella is one of the most sought after toys this year.

“She is the most interactive dolls you will ever see,” Schacht said.

The life-like doll has a range of sounds and expressions.

“Out of the box she speaks babble, the more you speak to her, the more she’s going to learn more words,” she said.

The ‘Sweet Tears Baby Alive’ dolls in on many kids’ wish list too. The doll cries, and kids can play caregiver and nurture her back to smiles and giggles.

For the older kids there’s the R2D2 inventor kit. The droid comes in pieces and has to be put together.

The Aura Drone allows you to fly a drone with the motion of your hand.

For animal lovers the ‘Tyler The Playful Tiger’ has a hundred sounds and motion combinations.

Schacht thinks he’ll fly off the shelves.

“Fly off the shelves,” she said.

She said if any of these toys are on your list, find them now because they’re going fast.

 

