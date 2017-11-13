CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
8-Year-Old Drag Racing Enthusiast Dies After Post-Birthday Wreck

1010 WINS-8-year-old Australian drag racing enthusiast Anita Board passed away in the hospital just three days past her birthday, after suffering injuries on the track. As the young driver was attempting to gain her junior dragster license in the Australia National Drag Racing Association, her 210cc dragster crashed into a concrete barrier at the Perth Motorplex during her test run.

drag racing thumbnail 8 Year Old Drag Racing Enthusiast Dies After Post Birthday WreckThe official speed her vehicle was going has not been released but it was capable of going up to 60 miles per hour. Paramedics initially tended to Anita at the scene just moments after the crash and transported her to the hospital for further treatment.

Anita, who was an avid ‘My Little Pony’ fan and had a purple themed car named “Pony Power” loved taking part in the dangerous but exhilarating motorsport with her sister, Zara. As of the crash, an investigation is ongoing with the government currently taking a hard look at the state’s child racing laws, which allow children to start driving at 8-years-old.

In the meantime, Western Australia has now suspended junior racing at the Perth Motorplex.

 

-Joe Cingrana

