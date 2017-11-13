Police: Man Uses Hammer To Break Windows, Security Camera At Brooklyn Islamic Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they say was caught on camera vandalizing an Islamic center in Brooklyn.
The suspect was caught on video smashing windows and an outdoor security camera outside of the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center on the corner of Sixth Avenue and 63rd Street in Sunset Park, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
It happened between the fourth and fifth prayer of the evening around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“He decided to break about six to seven windows on the side and it took about 4 or five minutes,” Bay Ridge resident Fahmi Jawad said. “It kind of feels personal because why would someone come to break a place of worship windows, cause damage when people just basically gather to pray.”
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.