Cam Newton, Devin Funchess Carry Panthers Over Dolphins In Blowout Win

Filed Under: Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns, rookie Christian McCaffrey scored touchdowns rushing and receiving, and the Carolina Panthers crushed the Miami Dolphins 45-21 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

Jonathan Stewart ran for a season-high 110 yards and Newton added 95, including a 69-yard jaunt on a read option, as the Panthers racked up 294 yards on the ground.

Carolina set a franchise record with 548 yards from scrimmage.

Devin Funchess caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers (7-3) remained a half-game behind the NFC South division leading Saints.

The Dolphins (4-5) have lost three straight.

The game turned with 41 seconds left in the first half when Luke Kuechly intercepted Jay Cutler with Carolina leading 10-7. Four plays later, Newton connected with Ed Dickson on a 7-yard touchdown pass, the first of five straight Carolina touchdown drives.

