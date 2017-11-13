Giants Owners Voice Support For McAdoo, Say They’ll Evaluate After Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants’ owners are standing by coach Ben McAdoo. At least for now.

A day after Big Blue lost to the previously winless San Francisco 49ers 31-10, John Mara and Steve Tisch released a statement saying that McAdoo has their support.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks off the field after a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season,” the statement read. “Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are.

“Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward.”

After entering the season widely regarded as a Super Bowl contender, the Giants are 1-8. They will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

