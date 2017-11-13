SEE IT: LeBron James, Cavaliers Teammates Take C Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The King apparently isn’t too good for the New York City subway system.
Through his company Uninterrupted, LeBron James posted a video Monday of him and his Cavaliers teammates riding the C train. The Cavaliers face the Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
MORE: LeBron James: Knicks Comments Were A Shot At Phil Jackson, Not Ntilikina
James says in the video the team was returning to its hotel after its morning shootaround at the Garden.
“Decided to take a different transportation this time,” he said.
Kyle Korver explains the players had a choice between a 45-minute bus ride or a six-minute train ride.
Other Cavs players seen in the video are Dwyane Wade and Channing Frye.