Prosecutors Say Frat Brothers Deleted Evidence In Pledge Death, Bring Slew Of New Charges

BELLEFONTE, PA (CBSNewYork) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor announced additional charges in the death of a Penn State University student, on Monday.

The charges stem from allegations by State College Police that video footage from the night of Tim Piazza’s death, was deleted before cops took possession of recording equipment.

According to Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, a DVR surveillance box sent to the FBI was found to contain a video that, “clearly depicts a continuation of the hazing activity previously captured upstairs.”

In a statement released Monday, Miller said video shows fraternity brothers ordering pledges to drink wine, beer, and vodka.

Authorities say Piazza, who died while pledging the Beta Theta Pi fraternity on February 2, 2017, was given at least 18 drinks inside of 90 minutes.

Miller told reporters that the video proves what they already knew.

“It was obvious what occurred,” she said, “I don’t think we should have needed it, I think it’s obvious what happened without having the video.”

According to the statement, fraternity brothers told police that, “the basement cameras had been inoperable” during the Bid Acceptance Night event.

The new evidence has led to charges against Joshua Kurczewski, Ryan Burke, Jonathan Kanzler, Bohan Song, Aiden O’Brien, Joseph Ems, Brian Gelb, Patrick Jackson, Reggie Goeke, Mike Fernandez, Donald Prior, and Braxton Brecker.

The fraternity brothers face charges for hazing, assault, underage alcohol consumption, reckless endangerment, evidence tampering, hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, and manslaughter.

“There’s no other conclusion other than, drinks were furnished to an underage guy and there was hazing happening, that was our theory, that got him to that level,” Miller said.

She also said that Piazza never once obtained his own alcohol.

Five brothers who were previously charged in the case will also face additional charges.

Luke Visser, Gary Dibilio, Nick Kubera, Michael Bonatucci, and Parker Yochim were all charged with additional alcohol related offenses.

A judge had previously dismissed assault and manslaughter charges against the fraternity brothers and ordered them to stand trial on lesser charges.