WFAN Morning Show: Boomer & Jerry Put Sorry Giants On Blast

The Jets and Giants were both losers on Sunday, but it was Big Blue that drew the most ire from Boomer and Jerry Recco to kick off Monday’s show.
The guys had plenty to get off their chests following the Giants’ 31-21 loss to the previously winless 49ers, and no one was safe. Embattled head coach Ben McAdoo, in particular, was the subject of a lot of radio angst.
The Jets? Well, they managed to embarrass themselves in a different way. Click on the audio player above to hear all the fireworks.