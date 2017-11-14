Back Stories: Former Gov. Cuomo, Mayor Koch Take Over The WCBS Studio

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
Filed Under: Back Stories, ed koch, Mario Cuomo, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, former WCBS General Manager Ed Kiernan recalls what it was like having the two most powerful men in New York in the studio.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: Political Guests

880pic 1205201617042000 Back Stories: Former Gov. Cuomo, Mayor Koch Take Over The WCBS Studio

New York Gov. Mario Cuomo during one of his “Ask the Governor” broadcasts on WCBS. (Credit: WCBS Newsradio 880)

Gov. Mario Cuomo hosted a radio show on the station one Thursday at month at 7 p.m. Kiernan says he would arrive 90 minutes in advance to sit and talk with our staff.

scan rename 049 Back Stories: Former Gov. Cuomo, Mayor Koch Take Over The WCBS Studio

New York City Mayor Ed Koch during one of his “Ask the Mayor” broadcasts on WCBS. (Credit: WCBS Newsradio 880)

Mayor Ed Koch caught wind of how successful Cuomo’s show was, and decided to host one himself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch