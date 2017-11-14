Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In NY

By Marie Flounoy

Summer seasons are when all outdoor activities are a rage for children. But come winter, the parks and playgrounds get deserted and the children are stuck inside. Thanks to various venues around New York City, kids can still play fun activities during the colder months. Indoor gyms are a perfect way to entertain the kids when the weather is not conducive. Below are a few of the best indoor gyms for kids in and around New York City

Columbus Gym

606 Columbus Ave.

New York, NY 10024

(212) 721-0090

www.columbusgymnyc.com

The Columbus Gym offers a learning environment, spanning over 2,500 square feet, for many an extension of their home to bring about the hidden talents in your child. With a unique approach and variety in learning styles, children are individually nurtured, supported and encouraged to be curious. Play is the number one priority here with a open-door policy where parents are welcome to join their children via cooking, story reading and instrument playing. The three programs offered by this indoor gym are the Mini Gym, Tiny Tot Fitness and Gymnastics that are suitable for children aged between 10 months and 12 years old taught by USGA-certified gymnasts with years of experience via Cirque du Soleil and Ringling Bros. Circus.

The Sports Center at Chelsea Piers

60 Chelsea Piers

New York, NY 10011

(212) 336-6000

www.chelseapiers.com

The Sports Center at Chelsea Piers is not your typical neighborhood gym, boasting an incredible spacious side of 150,000 square feet the gym is perfect for kids of all ages. The facility provides various program and activities under The Field House, offered via three different semesters. Activities are separated by age groups from little athletes classes, developmental sports classes, and competitive leagues and teams. The activities are plentiful offering kids to engage in rock climbing, basketball, tennis, dance, yoga, volley ball and more! Whether your opt in for a membership at a family or just plan to stop by with the kids, the center is a great choice.

Twinkle Play Space

144 Frost St.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 349 1300

www.twinkleplayspace.com

The Twinkle Play Space is a family owned indoor play space with a cohesive learning environment where they fill your child with lifetime happy memories. With innovative and interactive learning sessions and the open play area, enhance your child’s imagination with creative play that induces both physical and mental well-being. The Twinkle Space is also known for hosting epic birthday bashes as well as open play. Open play is available for both children and adults with a first time pass price of $25, a daily pass of $35, and monthly membership options available.

LIC Kids

5-02 50th Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 392 5437

www.lickids.com

LIC Kids Gymnasium provides a nurturing and safe environment where your children are inspired to learn and perform gymnastics. It is an indoor gym with a twist. LIC offers a wide variety of recreational activities, special events, competitive sports, and seasonal programs and camps. The gym boasts USAG certified coaches who will guide your child no matter what their level is.

Busy Bodies Brooklyn

1004 Fulton St.

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(929) 337 6584

Busy Bodies Brooklyn located in Clinton Hill is an indoor gym to stimulate your child both physically and intellectually with their unique schedule of classes. The gym offers daily open play, wee jam (activities through play, movement, and song), as well as other activities and classes. The facility gives you and your kids a fun environment to interact and make new friends. Busy Bodies offers walk in passes, as well as, monthly to unlimited memberships.

