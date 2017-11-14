Can You Hack It? 2018 NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar Turns Up The Heat

(credit: Shannon Kirkman)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s your chance to see New York City’s taxi drivers like you’ve never seen them before.

(credit: Shannon Kirkman)

The 2018 New York City Taxi Drivers Calendar has arrived.

It features 12 of the city’s taxi drivers, hailing from seven different countries, striking their best poses.

(credit: Shannon Kirkman)

The photos were taken around New York City.

The calendar costs $14.99 and a portion of the proceeds go to University Settlement, a non-profit group benefiting immigrants and low-income families.

(credit: Shannon Kirkman)

The creators say the calendar has resulted in more than $60,000 of donations in the past.

For more information, click here.

 

