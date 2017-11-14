Can You Hack It? 2018 NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar Turns Up The Heat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s your chance to see New York City’s taxi drivers like you’ve never seen them before.
The 2018 New York City Taxi Drivers Calendar has arrived.
It features 12 of the city’s taxi drivers, hailing from seven different countries, striking their best poses.
The photos were taken around New York City.
The calendar costs $14.99 and a portion of the proceeds go to University Settlement, a non-profit group benefiting immigrants and low-income families.
The creators say the calendar has resulted in more than $60,000 of donations in the past.
