Ex-Paterson Mayor Sentenced To 5 Years For Misconduct

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The former mayor of Paterson, New Jersey is headed to prison for misconduct.
Jose ‘Joey’ Torres was sentenced to five years without the possibility of parole Tuesday.
He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit official misconduct.
Torres admitted he directed city workers to renovate a warehouse leased by his daughter and nephew for their beer distributing business.
His family cried in court as he apologized to the judge.
“I’m sorry and embarrassed,” he said through tears. “To my family and friends, the clergy who’s here today, I’m sorry, I’m so sorry.”
Torres served five terms on Paterson’s City Council before he was elected mayor in 2002 over incumbent Martin Barnes. Barnes pleaded guilty and went to prison for charges stemming from a kickback scheme.
The judge also ordered him pay the city $10,000 and forfeit future public employment.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)