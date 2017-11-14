Habitat For Humanity, Pillsbury Team Up For Charity Kitchen Makeover

After a fire left her kitchen completely destroyed earlier this year, Murfreesboro, TN resident Netana and her family got a second chance thanks to a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Pillsbury.

“I wasn’t even home the day the fire happened,” Netana says in a video produced by Pillsbury. “It had a lot of smoke damage and a lot of damage to the house.”

The non-profit organization and brand came together determined to make this incredible kitchen makeover happen as part of their “Made At Home” campaign.

“At Pillsbury this year, we are helping people make homemade memories through a partnership with our great friends at Habitat For Humanity,” says David Tincher, Plant Manager for General Mills, Pillsbury’s parent company. “We know the best memories are made at home, particularly in the kitchen.”

In the video, David explains to Netana that their plan is to sponsor and put together a brand new kitchen: “You’re going to have all new appliances, you’re going to have all new countertops, fresh paint, brand new cabinets… It’s going to be beautiful.”

“To get this today, it’s a joy to me,” Netana says. “The biggest blessing I can think of. I can’t think of anything else but a blessing.”

To find out more about Habitat For Humanity and Pillsbury’s “Made At Home” program, visit their respective websites.

-Joe Cingrana

