Man Shot Execution-Style Inside Mercer County, New Jersey Applebee’s

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/CBS Philly/AP) — An Applebee’s in Mercer County, New Jersey turned into a violent crime scene early Tuesday after a man was shot execution-style just after midnight.

It happened at the restaurant on the northbound side of Route 1 in Lawrence Township, just outside of Trenton.

Investigators say the victim, 23-year-old Devin Smith, was sitting at the bar when he was shot in the head.

More From CBS Philly

Police were searching for the driver of a black Chevrolet Suburban that sped away from the scene.

Prosecutor Angelo Onofri says his office will be looking at surveillance video from inside the restaurant and gathering as much information as possible from customers who witnessed the shooting.

He said “We have several promising leads and are hoping to make an arrest soon.”

Investigators were still searching for a motive late Tuesday.

“I can’t imagine the people that were in there, that’s pretty scary,” Crystal Bing of Lawrence Township told CBS Philly. “Hopefully they figure out who did it.”

The deadly shooting was the first homicide in the community in more than 16 years.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)