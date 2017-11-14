New Products And Treatments Offer Fast Beauty Fixes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you have a problem area on your body and are looking for a fast fix, there are some new products and treatments that could make a big difference in a short amount of time.

Dr. Jame Heskett of the Wellpath Clinic tests the newest beauty trends to hit the market.

“We are looking for what is the safest, what’s the most efficient, what has the least downtime, and what allows clients to get in and out quickly,” Heskett said.

The latest machine to meet that criteria, Heskett said, is called Transculpt 3D.

The machine uses radiofrequency energy to heat deep layers in the body to eliminate fat while improving the skin’s appearance.

“Not only the area over where the fat has been removed, but the area surrounding it tightens up,” Heskett said.

The machine rolls over problem areas in three five-minute increments, heating to about 44 degrees Celsius, or a little more than 111 degrees Fahrenheit.

Changes are noticeable in two weeks, but take up to 12 weeks for full permanent results.

Price ranges from $1,000-$3,000 depending on the size of the treated area.

Looking for an at-home shaper? Try the Japanese contouring tool called the Refa, which mimics the hands of an anaesthetician or masseuse. While it doesn’t eliminate fat cells, it helps eliminate water retention to reduce puffiness and increase circulation.

“You can take it to your armpit and really just drain all the fluid,” said beauty expert Cristina Gordon.

Starting at $160, it comes in several sizes for different parts of the body.

For a contouring look on your legs, consider a high-end white ginger contouring oil from Sisley Paris for $190.

“Because it brings the blood back and increases circulation. You’ll get that color back in your leg. And it’s also nice for toning,” Gordon said.

Take it a step further and purchase a leg contouring kit starting at $15. Entire Instagram pages are dedicated to showing how shading can make legs look longer and leaner.

You can tame the mane with a 100% Silke London wrap for $56.

“It distributes the oils of your hair naturally,” Gordon said.

That will extend the time between washes and blowouts, all while you sleep.

Experts say the best thing you can do to make sure your body looks its best to drink water, get enough sleep and eat a healthy diet.