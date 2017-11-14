Law Would Require Suffolk County Homeowners To Replace Failing Cesspools

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Cesspools have caused a lot of water issues in Suffolk County, and the county wants to make a new law to make sure they are eventually a thing of the past.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, no one really wants to talk about their cesspools or even think about them. But in Suffolk County, people have no choice – because many have been leaking into the groundwater, causing nitrogen and other chemicals to pollute the bays and harbors.
Under a proposed law that would begin in 2019, the county would force homeowners who have failing cesspools to install septic systems – or a new wastewater treatment technology.
“New active treatment technologies are actually designed to treat nitrogen,” said Deputy County Executive Peter Scully.
But what about cost? A new homeowner could have to pay $10,000 to replace the cesspool at their house.
“It’s for that reason that the county has been working hard to provide alternative sources of funding to bring the cost down by providing grants for these new IA systems,” Scully said.