Off-Duty Suffolk County Police Officer Accused Of Pointing Gun At Three Women

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A police officer has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at three women on a Long Island street while he was off-duty earlier this month.

Suffolk County Police Officer Gregory Hanrahan is expected to be arraigned on three counts of menacing Tuesday.

Police say the incident allegedly happened Nov. 5 at about 1:45 a.m. on West Main Street in Patchogue. They did not provide other details.

Gregory Hanrahan (credit: Suffolk County Police)

It was not immediately clear if the handgun allegedly used in the altercation was police-issued.

The 32-year-old, who has been an officer with the department for two years, was suspended without pay and his guns were seized.

A department internal investigation is also underway.

