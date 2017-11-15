Woman Sentenced For Cutting Baby From Friend’s Womb During Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was sentencing day for a Bronx woman who stabbed her friend to death before cutting the victim’s baby from her womb.

“We got justice,” Bishop Sutton told CBS2’s Jessica Moore outside of court on Wednesday.

Sutton forced a smile minutes after a judge sentenced his pregnant daughter’s killer to prison.

“On the day Angelikque Sutton, eight-and-a-half months pregnant was to be married, the defendant viciously stabbed her to death and then cut the uterus out of her body, took the baby, and left Angelikque to bleed to death,” Judge Margaret Clancy said.

A jury convicted 23-year-old Ashley Wade of the November 2015, murder of Angelikque Sutton, and the kidnapping of her unborn baby who police said Wade passed off as her own child until her arrest.

“I’m sorry for hurting so many people. I wish I understood and knew why, I try so hard and I don’t. I’m so sorry,” Wade said.

“If someone would’ve known she was depressed, maybe this would never have happened,” Defense Attorney Amy Attias said.

The judge was not moved, citing testimony that confirmed Wade’s extensive and sinister planning to murder Sutton and cut her baby out of her body without hurting the child.

The beautiful, happy, baby girl in the courtroom was surrounded by the family of a mother she’ll never come to know.

“She will inevitably know that the day of her birth, the day should be a celebration of life, will be forever tainted by the violent death of the mother she will never know,” Judge Clancy said.

Clancy sentenced Wade to 25 years to life for murder and 15 years for kidnapping to be served. The earliest she could get out of prison is after 40 years.