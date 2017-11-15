Best New Hotel Openings In NY

New York City is one of the greatest places in the world. Whether you’re a tourist or a tourist in your own city, here are five new hotels that are worth checking out.



Moxy Times Square

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-967-6699

moxy-hotels.marriott.com

See More: Best Shows, Interactive Experiences In Times Square

Moxy Times Square recently opened up its doors and it’s the ideal place to blow off some steam. You can take part in box + flow classes every Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. on the hotel’s rooftop (which comes with panoramic views of the city) and enjoy a hearty meal at Chef Jason Hall’s seafood brasserie called Legasea at night. This 612-room boutique hotel boasts cozy rooms and flexible meeting spaces so it’s perfect for the working professional. Guests can take advantage of large walk-in rain showers, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as their festive rooftop bar called Magic Hour, which features a moving carousel and putt-putt course. This Times Square hotel certainly has it all!

Four Points Hudson Yards

444 10th Ave.

New York, NY 10001

646-952-5980

New York, NY 10001

www.starwoodhotels.com

See More: 7 Best Spots Along NYC’s High Line Park

Attending a conference at the Javitz Center? Book a room at the Four Points Hudson Yards and make your commute far less hectic. This convenient hotel is located in the heart of Hudson Yards and is also walking distance to the High Line and Chelsea Market. Grab an after-work drink at their Four Points Hudson Bar Room, which serves a variety of brews and cocktails like the French Martini (Stoli, Chambord and Raspberry infused Pineapple Juice) as well as plenty of Punch Bowls for two. Their comfortable rooms are spacious and complete with complimentary Wi-Fi and a massive rain shower. Start your morning off with a workout at their lobby level fitness center or stay in bed and order room service. If you’re around for dinner, the Hudson Bar Room also offers delicious appetizers and entrees like parmesan French fries, maple glazed Brussels sprouts, and sesame-ginger chicken wings. Once you’re full, head upstairs to your cloud-like bed and call it a night.

Cachet Boutique NYC

510 W 42nd St.

New York, NY 10036

212-947-2999

cachetboutiquenyc.com

See More: NYC’s Best Farm-To-Table Restaurants

If you’re looking for a boutique hotel in midtown then make a reservation at the newly opened Cachet Boutique NYC. This U.S. flagship property of the Asia-Pacific based hotel management company Cachet Hospitality Group is quite impressive. It includes signature rooms and suites with custom-crafted furnishings by designer Jay Godfrey as well as a lobby that offers alluring photographs and videos curated by the Steven Kasher Gallery. Guests can nosh on farm-to-table delicacies by Chef David Laris at EDEN Local. Highlights from the menu include Sourdough Matcha Hotcakes, Heritage Pork Belly, and Grassfed Beef Tartare. Sit back and relax with one of their signature cocktails like the Rose In The Garden – Absolute Vodka, St Germain, fresh lemon, local strawberry, rose, and Prosecco.

Crown Plaza HY36 Midtown Manhattan

320 W. 36th St.

New York, NY 10018

646-928-3800

www.crowneplazahy36.com

See More: Best Beer Gardens In New York City

Mark your calendars for January 2018 because the Crowne Plaza’s HY36 is opening up in Midtown Manhattan’s budding Hudson Yards neighborhood. The sleek and design-centric newcomer will be a refreshing oasis for the city traveler. There will be a Best in Class Fitness Studio (with state-of-the-art Peloton gym equipment), an upscale restaurant called The Great American, and a Beer Garden with a retractable roof. Dog lovers can even say hello to resident furry friend Wellington. Whether you’re here to work, play, or recharge, this is the ideal spot to all three.

Pod Brooklyn

247 Metropolitan Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

844-POD-ROOM

thepodhotel.com

See More: Brooklyn’s Best Rooftop Bars

Attention Brooklynites! Pod Brooklyn is now open in the heart of Williamsburg. This premier modular hotel is well-known for its micro-sized rooms that are built entirely in Poland and then shipped to the US. It’s located on the bustling corner of Metropolitan and Driggs Avenue, which means it’s close to the L subway stop as well as all the bars and restaurants on Bedford Ave. The 249 modular rooms (each about 100 feet) include queen and bunk bed configurations with features like built-in storage and high-tech amenities. Look out the window onto an abundance of green gardens or opt for the blackout and noise blocking shades for when it’s time to unplug. You’ll probably notice the sky-lit glass ceiling in the lobby upon arrival as well as the connecting glass hallways, which really make this hotel stand out from the rest. Rates start as low as $99/night and mark your calendars for spring 2018, when Pod Brooklyn will roll out a dynamic food & beverage program.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.