Bride Pranks Groom with Cat Pajamas ‘First Look’ On Wedding Day

1010 WINS– This groom wasn’t ready to see his bride in her wedding gown… and it turns out she wasn’t ready either!
Erin Goldberg of Scottsdale, AZ wanted to have a little fun with her husband-to-be Ean on their wedding day, so instead of showing him her wedding dress in the couple’s official “first look” moment, he turned around to see her in cat pajamas.
That’s right. Pajamas. With cats on them.
With her hair and makeup all set for their nuptials, the only thing missing was her dress. In it’s place were some old sweatpants, sneakers and the cat shirt she bought at Walmart when she was only 17-years-old.
“I thought it would be really funny for Ean to turn around, expecting this huge moment of me looking gorgeous in my dress with my makeup and hair done, only to turn around and see me in one of my typically embarrassing casual outfits,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.
Ean’s amazing reaction was captured by photographer Molly McEleney for us all to giggle away at.
“As soon as she told me about it, I knew we had to make room for it in the timeline because his reaction alone would be totally worth it,” McElenney said.
With a sense of humor like that, Erin’s definitely a keeper!
-Joe Cingrana