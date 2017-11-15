NYPD: 2 Suspects Caught On Video Trying To Rob 76-Year-Old Man In Chelsea Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cameras caught two suspects trying to rob a 76-year-old man in the lobby of a Chelsea apartment building earlier this week, police said.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on 21st Street and Seventh Avenue.
Video shows the two suspects shove the victim against a wall and then go through his pockets.
When the victim fights back, the suspects throw him to the ground and leave empty-handed.
The man was treated for minor injuries.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.