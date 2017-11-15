NYPD: Harlem Attempted Rape Suspect Also Wanted In Groping Incident Near City Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they said tried to rape a woman in Harlem a day before groping another woman in Lower Manhattan.
In the first incident back on Oct. 24, police said the suspect started grabbing and touching a 28-year-old woman in the elevator of a building on East 124th Street and Third Avenue.
When the elevator got to the lobby, police said the suspect allegedly threw the woman to the ground and tried to take off her clothes.
The victim fought back and the suspect took off.
The following day, police said the same man came up behind a 25-year-old woman near City Hall and groped her before running to a nearby subway station.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.