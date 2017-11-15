Police Release New Video Of Union Square Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video from Tuesday’s hit-and-run crash near Union Square.
The video shows a dark-colored 2016 Jeep Renegade hitting the 34-year-old victim in the crosswalk at East 14th Street and Union Square East just before 1 a.m.
The victim was found lying on the roadway with trauma about the head and body.
The victim remains in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website
or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.