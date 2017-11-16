Arrest Warrant Issued In Murder Of Jersey City Father

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Jersey City have issued an arrest warrant in the murder of a father whose family says was killed trying to protect his son.
Nasiar Day, 19, of Newark, has been charged by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office Homicide Unit with murder and felony murder, armed burglary, weapons counts, and conspiracy.
Police earlier said they had also arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the crime.
The family of the victim — Jose Malave, 30 – said he was trying to be a good father, but it cost him his life in the doorway of his own apartment building during a fight with a group of young men trying to steal from his 8-year-old son.
The father of 11 children was stabbed to death with several of his family members, including one of his sisters who says she got slashed, inside the building on Palisade Avenue.
Day remained at large Thursday night. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office official website.
Day should not be approached and he should be considered armed and dangerous, prosecutors said.