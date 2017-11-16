Jersey City Fire Department Mourns Rising Star Killed In Head-On Crash

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The parents of a firefighter killed in an overnight crash shared their shock and sorrow as they remembered a young man who was born into a family that values public service and safety.

Flags flew at half-staff outside the Jersey City Fire Department headquarters, following the death of off-duty firefighter 29-year-old Matthew Nierstedt who was killed in an early morning crash described as a head-on collision.

“You see things like this happen. You never think it’s going to happen to yourself. You get the phone call two in the morning, and anybody that’s got it, it’s a parent’s worst nightmare you don’t want to get it,” Charles said.

The Jersey City Fire Department said Nierstedt was a passenger int he car with two friends on Patterson Plank Road at 2 a.m. when the vehicle collided with another car.

Nierstedt was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We had to go tell his grandmother today. That was one of the hardest things we ever had to do so see her. That was her little boy, was his favorite. He climbed upstairs to eat ice cream. Just a little boy, doesn’t get any better,” Charles said.

Nierstedt was with the department for a little more than year — it was his calling.

His uncle and grandfather were both Jersey City firefighters.

He was also a decorated United States Navy Veteran.

The fire chief called him an up and comer who was preparing to test for the rank of captain on Saturday.

“He had a great future in front of him. He was a good kid,” his mother Patricia said.

Fire officials said the cause of the crash and circumstances surrounding it are under investigation.