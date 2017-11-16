WFAN Morning Show: Knicks Bounce Back And McAdoo Sounds Kind Of Crazy

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
With all the big announcements from Wednesday behind them, the WFAN Morning Show got back to business on Thursday morning.
Boomer and Jerry Recco starting things off with a spirited discussion about the Knicks, who rebounded from a crushing loss to beat Utah, 106-101 on Wednesday night.
The guys also got into the latest hoopla surrounding Ben McAdoo and the 1-8 Giants, as it seems the embattled head coach fancies himself a bit of a disciplinarian these days.
Boomer and Jerry later touched on Ezekiel Elliott, after the Cowboys running back withdrew his appeal and decided to continue serving his six-game suspension.
Have a listen.