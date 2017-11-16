Japanese Artist Draws Huge Crowds At Chelsea Gallery With Instagrammable Exhibit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An artist working for seven decades is now taking social media by storm.

An exhibition of her creations is on display in the city and drawing crowds eager to snap selfies.

New Yorkers line up for blocks to step inside Yayoi Kusama’s: Festival of Life exhibit at the David Zwirner Gallery in Chelsea to experience her mirrored infinity room, peer inside a mirrored box and frolic through her red polka dot environment.

“Her work is brilliant, I think she is a true genius,” the gallery’s senior partner Hannah Schouwink said, adding Kusamaa is the most successful living artist in the world. “She has found a way to connect with a very broad audience.”

Now in her late 80s, Kusama still works six days a week, making sure her message of hope and eternal harmony echos around the world.

“It puts you in a great mood,” said Nora Ganel of the West Village. “It made me admire that she has kept that capacity of wonder.”

“I was blown away, it’s just beautiful, whimsical and delightful,” said Roxanna Carrillo of NoHo.

Kusama is the most instagrammed artist. Walk into any space in the exhibition and you’ll see cell phones at the ready and people feverishly snapping selfies and pictures of their best buds.

If you’d like to join the frenzy, be prepared to wait. You’ll have to stand in line from one to four hours.

The exhibition is free and runs through Dec. 16.