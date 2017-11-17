11/17 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning Everyone!
Happy Friday! I hope everyone got to enjoy some of the sunshine & mild temps that came to town yesterday, however briefly. Although brief, it was still welcomed.
A cold front whisked the warmth right out of here by evening and cold temps began their conquest back into the tri-sate. This morning, they take their hold. We’re about 20° cooler overall to start our day. Paired with wind chills from a gusty & potent front, it feel like the 20s all around town.
Temps do climb back into the upper 40s touching 50 in some spots by days end. Rain returns for Saturday afternoon, and wind rears itself again for Sunday & Monday.
Have a great day! G