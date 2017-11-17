CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

11/17 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good Morning Everyone!

Happy Friday! I hope everyone got to enjoy some of the sunshine & mild temps that came to town yesterday, however briefly.  Although brief, it was still welcomed.

jl morning wind chills map 26 11/17 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A cold front whisked the warmth right out of here by evening and cold temps began their conquest back into the tri-sate. This morning, they take their hold. We’re about 20° cooler overall to start our day. Paired with wind chills from a gusty & potent front, it feel like the 20s all around town.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow1 11/17 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps do climb back into the upper 40s touching 50 in some spots by days end. Rain returns for Saturday afternoon, and wind rears itself again for Sunday & Monday.

Have a great day! G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch