Dramatic Rescue Of Deer Entangled with Rope Caught On Camera

1010 WINS-A rescue group came to the aid of a deer who became entangled in an electric fence in Uckfield, England earlier this week. The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service were called in after a resident noticed the deer thrashing around with a rope attached to its antlers — and they brought a camera along with them to document the rescue.
Trevor and Daryl from the rescue service had to traverse through a woods, a stream, and a barbed wire fence just to get to the ensnared deer using a special net to restrict the animal’s movement.
Initially, the rescuers covered the deer’s head and eyes with a blanket to calm the animal down and gain some sort of control while Daryl used special scissors to cut and remove the rope.
Frightened 110-Pound Dog Drags Woman Trying To Rescue Him ‘Like a Ragdoll’
The organization writes in a post on Facebook detailing their experience that they had to work quickly because their attempts at rescue could cause the deer to suffer an unexpected heart attack.
After spending eight tense minutes cutting the rope and untangling the deer – they removed the blanket and off he ran, appearing unharmed.
-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana