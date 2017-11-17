How To Find The Best Deals This Holiday Shopping Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – What’s your holiday shopping strategy?

If you want to get the best deals, it helps to know when and where to find them.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu hit the streets of Manhattan to find out how shoppers are saving money this holiday season.

MaryAnne Kerr was not waiting. She’s going for the sales right now, using lots of coupons.

“This one was great, this was like $195 and we got it for $70,” she told Hsu.

Tania Lozano was planning to start on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

“Going out shopping the middle of the night is fun,” she said. “I usually try to go like midnight.”

Then, there’s Mia Poppe.

“My shopping strategy is to avoid stores at all costs, to do everything online and to let the internet technology lead me to where the best sales are,” she said.

Shopping expert Trae Bodge said that’s the way to go. She suggested using deal website and apps, where ads from all sorts of stores are in one place.

She said there isn’t much difference between the deals you’ll find on Black Friday versus Cyber Monday. And whether you go to the store or shop online, you’ll likely end up with the same savings.

Bodge said to be on the lookout for at least 40 percent off.

“I would focus on small and large electronics, like your headphones, your Bluetooth speakers, all the way up to your flatscreen TVs, your small kitchen appliances, like slow cookers or toaster ovens,” she told Hsu.

Video game consoles and fall clothing will also be heavily discounted next week.

You’ll want to wait until December to find big sales on winter apparel, tools, hardware and holiday décor. But when it comes to toys, don’t wait.

“Especially for those hot toys like Hatchimals or your Fingerlings or those other toys that you think might sell out quickly. If you see a deal, just grab it,” Bodge said.

Whatever you buy, don’t forget to ask about the return policy and a gift receipt.