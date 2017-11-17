Mother Gives Birth Wile Undergoing Chemotherapy Treatments

1010 WINS-When Florida resident Maria Crider found a lump in her breast in late 2016 she assumed it was a clogged milk duct stemming from breastfeeding her son Liam. After trying home remedies and old wives tales to try to resolve her issue, she knew it was time to see a doctor. That’s when doctors informed her and husband Brandon that the couple was expecting again — She was 11 weeks pregnant with her third little boy, Logan. Unfortunately, Maria was also diagnosed with stage III triple negative breast cancer when doctors biopsied her breast.

To say Maria was nervous to be pregnant with her third child, and have to fight cancer would be the understatement of the year. She had no idea what to do. Maria’s doctors told her it was safe to begin cancer treatment during her second and third trimesters, and throughout her sixteen chemotherapy treatments and twenty-eight radiation sessions, Maria’s doctors continued to monitor her baby.

4-Year-Old Cancer Patient Rings Giant Bell Marking End of Chemotherapy

During her ordeal, Maria was chosen for a free session with a birth photographer after a friend tagged Maria in a Facebook post advertising a giveaway from photographer Bonnie Hussey.

Hussey beautifully captured Maria’s journey throughout pregnancy and the birth of her completely healthy baby Logan who is now seven months old, learning to crawl, and trying to keep up with his big brothers Tristan and Liam.

-Joe Cingrana