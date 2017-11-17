New App For Drivers Who Use New York State Thruway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re hitting the thruway in New York, there’s an app for that.
It provides notifications about traffic and road closures.
There’s also an interactive map, rest stop guide, and a toll calculator.
“New York continues to meet the needs of 21st century travelers, and ahead of the busy holiday season, the launch of this new app will provide reliable, advanced technology to keep motorists informed and safe,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “By connecting travelers with real-time information, this new app will help ease travel along the Thruway, promote responsible driving habits, and support an easier, less congested holiday commute for all.”
To get the app on iOS devices, click here. For android devices, click here.