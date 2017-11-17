New App For Drivers Who Use New York State Thruway

BREAKING: 5-Alarm Fire Rages On 144th Street In Hamilton Heights | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re hitting the thruway in New York, there’s an app for that.

There’s now a free app for drivers planning on hitting the New York State Thruway.

It provides notifications about traffic and road closures.

There’s also an interactive map, rest stop guide, and a toll calculator.

“New York continues to meet the needs of 21st century travelers, and ahead of the busy holiday season, the launch of this new app will provide reliable, advanced technology to keep motorists informed and safe,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “By connecting travelers with real-time information, this new app will help ease travel along the Thruway, promote responsible driving habits, and support an easier, less congested holiday commute for all.”

To get the app on iOS devices, click here. For android devices, click here.

