Councilman Demands Answers From NYCHA Head About Lead Paint Reports

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Changes are coming to the city agency in charge of public housing, but some say it isn’t enough.
The New York City Housing Authority announced their plans in the wake of a DOI report which accused the agency of lying about lead paint.
Two senior executives have resigned and another one was demoted and suspended.
The will also create an executive compliance department.
City Councilman Richie Torres said that’s not good enough.
“Calling these changes ‘sweeping’ hardly makes them so. An internal compliance department is no substitute for an independent monitor. NYCHA’s failure to recognize the need for third party accountability will only deepen the damage to its credibility,” he said.
Torres is holding a council hearing next month where NYCHA head Shola Olatoye will testify.
Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito said she still supports Olatoye.
“I’m not convinced it was intentional what happened,” she said.