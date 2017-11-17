6-Alarm Fire Rages On 144th Street In Hamilton Heights | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Councilman Demands Answers From NYCHA Head About Lead Paint Reports

Filed Under: Local TV, Melissa Mark-Viverito, NYCHA, Shola Olatoye

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Changes are coming to the city agency in charge of public housing, but some say it isn’t enough.

The New York City Housing Authority announced their plans in the wake of a DOI report which accused the agency of lying about lead paint.

Two senior executives have resigned and another one was demoted and suspended.

The will also create an executive compliance department.

City Councilman Richie Torres said that’s not good enough.

“Calling these changes ‘sweeping’ hardly makes them so. An internal compliance department is no substitute for an independent monitor. NYCHA’s failure to recognize the need for third party accountability will only deepen the damage to its credibility,” he said.

Torres is holding a council hearing next month where NYCHA head Shola Olatoye will testify.

Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito said she still supports Olatoye.

“I’m not convinced it was intentional what happened,” she said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch